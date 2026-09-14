Chicago weather: Storm chances rise tonight and tomorrow

The Brief Clouds will increase today with highs in the mid 70s and a slight chance of rain. Rain and storms return tonight, with stronger storms possible tomorrow, especially south of I-88. Wet weather could continue through the weekend, with highs mostly in the upper 70s to around 80.



Today we have increasing clouds and highs in the mid 70s.

It may get choppy on the lake with wind coming in out of the northeast up to 20 mph. There is a chance for a little rain today, but most will be dry.

Tonight, the chance for rain and storms returns.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be a touch warmer with highs around 80. There is a chance for strong to severe storms tomorrow, especially I-88 points south. Wind is the primary threat for storms tomorrow.

Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s with a chance for rain and storms. Thursday will be around 80 with lingering rain possible in the morning.

Friday will be around 80 with a chance for rain. The potential for wet weather continues this weekend too. Saturday will be around 80, and the upper 70s will be back on Sunday.