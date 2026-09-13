Pack need to earn trust, Bears depend on perspective: What we learned about the NFC North after Week 1

The Brief The NFC North requires some perspective after Week 1. The Packers were the only team to lose. Meanwhile, the Vikings staged a comeback, the Lions found a way to win and the Bears – yes, those Bears – put up a record number of points. Here’s what we learned about the NFC North after Week 1.



The NFC North requires some perspective after Week 1.

The Packers were the only team to lose. Meanwhile, the Vikings staged a comeback, the Lions found a way to win and the Bears – yes, those Bears – put up a record number of points.

The Vikings made a statement and the Pack need to re-earn trust, while the Bears' outlook depends on your perspective. Here’s what we learned about the NFC North after Week 1.

Packers: Does Matt LaFleur have trust any left?

Matt LaFleur has some work to do.

It isn’t just the fact he’s 0-1 in the 2026 season, or that he’s 0-1 in the NFC North already after Sunday’s 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He might not have much trust left among the Packers faithful.

Sunday’s loss to Minnesota was another step in the wrong direction. The Packers led Minnesota by 10 at one point. Green Bay was outscored 22-0 in the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter as a whole looms large. Some other decisions, like LaFluer opting for a quarterback sneak on fourth and one instead of taking an eight-point lead, loom larger in a vacuum. Jordan Love’s quarterback sneak didn’t work. LaFluer still defended the situation.

"Sometimes you live and die by that," he said after the game. "We're going to go for the throat in that situation."

It’s deeper than that, though.

The Packers are currently mired in their longest losing streak since the 1990–1991 seasons.

LaFleur has lost six straight dating back to the 2025 season, including the playoffs. In four of those games, Green Bay had led by more than one score.

The Packers need to learn how to finish games and LaFleur has to convince everyone they’ve learned that lesson.

"It’s gonna be a topic of conversation for all you guys until we do it," LaFleur told reporters.

Vikings: It was an early-season statement

Losing your starting quarterback in the first quarter of Week 1 is never ideal. But, Minnesota has been through worse. Max Brosmer started games for the Vikings in 2025.

In 2026, Kyler Murray’s injury gave way to Carson Wentz. The former NFL MVP candidate, now turned NFL journeyman, threw three touchdown passes. He picked the Vikings up off the canvas and KO’d the Packers.

Wentz did the most logical thing, which was throw the ball in Justin Jefferson’s general direction. But, overcoming a deficit against the Packers in Week 1 is a statement for a team that struggled in 2025 to close games.

If the Vikings need to turn to Wentz in the coming weeks, this game served as an example of how the team can.

It helps when the Packers commit penalties to give Minnesota first downs on three consecutive third down attempts, but that doesn’t put the ball in the end zone. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason did.

This win was a statement that Minnesota has a chance to finagle into the NFC North divisional crown race.

Lions: They found a way to win

The Detroit Lions debuted a new offensive coordinator, promptly lost a 21-point lead and then needed overtime to beat the New Orleans Saints.

That doesn’t even cover half of what happened in the Lions’ win over the Saints.

However you want to approach Sunday, the most important things needs to be said the loudest.

"We made the last play to win it," Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the game. "That’s the most important thing."

The Lions led 21-0 by doing the right thing, which is by giving the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs over 30 times and letting arguably the best running back in the league pace the offense. After that, the Lions’ defense allowed 17 unanswered points.

There was also a defensive touchdown overturned after review. Surviving New Orleans isn’t encouraging, but second-year coach Kellen Moore had his players moving with confidence on the road.

There was enough confidence to try and win the game in overtime as opposed to kicking the point after and potentially risking a tie.

The Lions are a team that finds ways to win. That can take anyone far.

Bears: It all depends on perspective

It depends on who you are.

Are you a glass half full person? Or, maybe a glass half empty person? Or, perhaps you’re a Bears fan used to a decade’s worth of this question.

When the Bears beat the Panthers on Sunday, it’s easy to focus on the NFL-record 59 points scored in a season opener. However, the 37 points allowed is a concern.

The Bears’ offense might be better than its ever been. The coming weeks will tell you how to think about that. It’s impossible to tell after just one week of games.

Those coming weeks will tell you how concerned to feel about a defense that looked like it had shuffled pieces around in training camp after injuries took hold.

But, no one would bat an eye if you’re a glass half full person, especially not after a 59-point offensive performance. Time will tell with the Bears.