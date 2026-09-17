Amtrak South Side maintenance facility draws backlash from residents

The Brief Residents push back: Neighbors from Bridgeport, Chinatown and Armour Square packed a community meeting to oppose Amtrak's proposed South Side maintenance facility, saying it would bring an industrial operation within about 500 feet of homes. Project details: Amtrak says the new facility is needed to modernize rail operations and replace its existing South Loop yard, using federal exemptions that allow it to bypass local zoning and certain environmental review requirements. Community response: Residents and elected officials, including 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee, vowed to continue fighting the project, arguing it would harm the neighborhood, especially alongside the proposed relocation of the Chicago White Sox.



Residents of Bridgeport, Chinatown and Armour Square confronted Amtrak officials during a community meeting Thursday over the railroad's proposal to build a new maintenance facility on the city's South Side to replace its existing facility in the South Loop.

Amtrak facility backlash

The backstory:

The meeting marked the first opportunity for many residents to hear directly from Amtrak about the project. It was held at the Carpenters Regional Council training facility to accommodate the large turnout, with multiple overflow rooms and an outdoor viewing area.

Attendees examined maps showing the proposed maintenance facility and train wash near homes in Bridgeport, particularly along Canal Street between 33rd and 35th streets. Residents said the project would place an industrial facility within about 500 feet of homes.

Amtrak is seeking to use federal exemptions and a categorical exclusion through the Federal Railroad Administration that would allow the project to move forward without local zoning, building and certain environmental review requirements. The proposed facility would replace the railroad's existing maintenance yard near 14th Street in the South Loop.

Several residents also raised concerns about a separate proposal to relocate the Chicago White Sox from Bridgeport, saying the combined impact would significantly affect the neighborhood.

Residents told Amtrak they plan to continue opposing the project.

"If they build this and move the White Sox, we will be kneecapped as a community," 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee said.

What's next:

Amtrak said the new maintenance facility is needed to modernize its operations and improve rail service. Company officials said they conducted environmental testing in the neighborhood even though they were not required to complete a full environmental review.

The meeting concluded with remarks from five elected officials, who said they would continue opposing the proposal at all levels of government.