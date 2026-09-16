Suspect charged after attempted robbery of concealed carry holder in Orland Park, police say

The Brief Police say a 20-year-old man attempted to rob a concealed carry license holder at an Orland Park Shell gas station Tuesday morning before the victim shot him in the cheek. The suspect, identified as Christopher Brown, was arrested, hospitalized in stable condition and charged with attempted armed robbery and multiple weapons- and stolen property-related felonies. Investigators said Brown was carrying a stolen firearm and driving a stolen vehicle from Michigan City, Indiana, while the concealed carry license holder was not injured.



A man accused of attempting to rob a concealed carry license holder at an Orland Park gas station Tuesday morning has been identified and charged, authorities said.

Suspect identified in Orland Park shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 15100 Harlem Ave.

Orland Park police responded after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the parking lot. A witness also reported that a man with a gunshot wound to the cheek was in the area of 15100 73rd Ave.

Police identified that man as 20-year-old Christopher Brown.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video. Within minutes of the initial 911 call, officers had located everyone involved in the incident and determined there was no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

According to investigators, a man was pumping gas when Brown, who was wearing a full-face covering, approached him, pointed a gun and demanded his property.

Police said the victim, who has a valid Illinois concealed carry license, drew his own firearm and shot Brown once in the cheek.

Brown fled the parking lot before stopping nearby, where officers found him.

The concealed carry license holder was not injured.

Police said Brown was driving a vehicle reported stolen from Michigan City, Indiana, and was carrying a firearm that had also been reported stolen from Michigan City.

Brown was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Charges filed:

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved the following charges against Brown:

Attempted armed robbery (Class 1 felony)

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony)

Possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)

Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 21 (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon without a FOID card or concealed carry license (Class 4 felony)