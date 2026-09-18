Riot Fest 2026 kicks off Friday in Chicago: What you need to know

The Brief Riot Fest begins today and runs through Sunday. More than 90 artists are scheduled to perform across multiple stages. The festival also features carnival rides, games, food vendors and interactive attractions.



Riot Fest 2026 kicks off today, bringing thousands of music fans together for three days of performances, carnival attractions and local food.

Riot Fest in Chicago

The music festival runs Friday through Sunday at Douglass Park and typically draws about 50,000 people per day.

This year’s lineup includes Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morissette, Rise Against, Social Distortion, Nas, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello, Pixies, Patti Smith and Her Band, the Sex Pistols, Peaches, Gwar, The Hives, The Damned, Insane Clown Posse and many others.

More than 90 artists are scheduled to perform across multiple stages, including William Shatner and his metal band on Sunday.

Beyond the music, Riot Fest includes carnival rides, games, local food vendors, water stations and interactive activations.

The backstory:

Riot Fest has been a Chicago music tradition since launching in 2005. The festival is known for mixing punk, rock, hip-hop, reggae and metal with carnival-style attractions and offbeat humor.

The festival celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025 with performances from Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer and Jack White.

Organizers also brought actor John Stamos to the festival last year after teasing his possible appearance — and that of his fictional band — for years.

Riot Fest tickets

Ticket options range from general admission to backstage passes.

General admission includes entry for all three days, access to vendors, carnival rides, water stations and arcade games.

VIP tickets include expedited entry, unlimited re-entry, expanded VIP lounges, air-conditioned restrooms and exclusive vendors.

Deluxe and Deluxe+ passes include upgraded lounges, open bars, complimentary snacks and premium viewing areas.

The backstage pass includes access to artist lounges, golf cart transportation and side-stage viewing for select performances.

Riot Fest 2026 full lineup

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Pierce the Veil

Alanis Morissette

Rise Against

Social Distortion

Alkaline Trio

Bad Religion

Nas

The Rejects

The Format

Taking Back Sunday

Knocked Loose

Pennywise

Bright Eyes

Mom Jeans

Morrissey

Iggy Pop

Elvis Costello

Pixies

Patti Smith and Her Band

Sugar

Sex Pistols

TV on the Radio

Peaches

PUP

Antígona

Gogol Bordello

Public Image Ltd.

Tricky

Motion City Soundtrack

Bette Smith

Jeff Rosenstock

Bayside

Thrice

5OH3!

Cartel

Jack Kays

Gwar

The Suicide Machines

Brian Fallon

The Gaslight Anthem

Scene Queen

Harm’s Way

Good Riddance

Guttermouth

Fleshwater

The Chats

Pretty Girls Make Graves

Slick Rick

Afroman

Yard Act

Destroy Boys

Mariachi El Bronx

The Paradox

Arms Length

Jeslon

Chat Pile

JMSN

Snow Wife

The Body

Haylee Woodle

Dead to Me

Violet Grind

Foxy Shazam

Saturdays at Your Place

The Flatliners

Algernon Cadwallader

Millencolin

Teen Mortgage

Daisy Grenade

Winona Fighter

Frank Turner

The Wonder Years

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Fishbone

Big Ass Truck

Laura Jane Grace

Save Ferris

The Aquabats!

The Bouncing Souls

The Hives

Helmet

The Damned

Smoking Popes

Streetlight Manifesto

The Spill Canvas

Glassjaw

Less Than Jake

State Champs

The Maine

The Ataris

Bowling for Soup

The Casualties

Rilo Kiley

Senses Fail

Hot Mulligan

CKY

The Academy Is

The Movielife

Cobra Skulls

Knuckle Puck

7Seconds

The Exploited

The Queers

The Adicts

Koyo

The Juliana Theory

Home Front

The Bled

The Early November

Citizen

Drug Church

The Get Up Kids

Crosses

The Black Maria

We Came as Romans

Armor for Sleep

Saosin

Can’t Swim

Better Lovers

Texas Is the Reason

Loathe

Four Year Strong

H2O

Kublai Khan TX

From Autumn to Ashes

Quicksand

Strung Out

Hawthorne Heights

The Starting Line

Thursday

Fear

Vision Video

Samiam

Catch 22

Modern Life Is War

Ignite

Set Your Goals

Escape from the Zoo

The Dear Hunter

Insane Clown Posse