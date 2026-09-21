Video shows encounter between federal agents, man in Evanston

The Brief Evanston police are investigating an encounter involving federal agents and a man near Howard Street and Dodge Avenue. The man was detained after agents mistakenly believed he matched a person wanted on a warrant, police said. The man was released and treated at a hospital for injuries to his head, neck and teeth.



Evanston police are investigating an encounter between federal agents and a man who was detained and later released in the north suburb over the weekend.

Feds in Evanston

Police said officers were responded around 9:49 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Howard Street, near Dodge Avenue, after a caller reported hearing two men arguing and someone saying an individual would be taken into custody.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man on the ground with several people helping him. The man, who is a resident of Evanston, reported injuries to his head, neck and teeth. Officers then called for an ambulance.

Witnesses told police that people they believed were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had tried to detain the man.

Another officer later encountered two SUVs near Dodge Avenue and Brummel Street. A person from one vehicle was wearing plain clothes and a vest marked "POLICE" with federal law enforcement markings. The person identified himself as a federal agent conducting a fugitive investigation.

The agent told police that federal agents had tried to identify the man, who resembled a person they were seeking. According to the agent, the man refused to provide identification, was detained for fingerprinting and resisted.

Agents later determined the man was not the person they were seeking and learned that he was a U.S. citizen. He was then released.

The officer observed blood on the agent’s hands. The agent said he was injured while trying to handcuff the man and declined medical treatment.

According to the agent, five federal agents had been operating in the area in separate vehicles. He said the person they were seeking had addresses associated with Chicago and that there was a warrant for that person’s arrest.

The agent told police they left after protesters began gathering because they feared they would be attacked.

Police said the man agents detained was later contacted at a local hospital. An Evanston police evidence technician photographed and documented his injuries. Police Chief Stewart also responded and spoke with the man about available community resources.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, Mayor Daniel Biss said the resident was treated at St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries.

"EPD continues to investigate the situation, and we will remain vigilant about federal activities," Biss said. "We saw heightened ICE activity in Evanston today. We know what to do. Check your rapid response chats, keep your whistles at hand, and let’s protect each other."

What's next:

Evanston police said they are looking for more video and preserving available evidence. Additional footage will be reviewed and prepared for public release as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact the Evanston Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 274637, or CRIMES, and beginning the message with "EPDTIP."