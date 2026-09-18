CTA Red Line killing: Second suspect charged in Kyle Bickham's death
CHICAGO - A second person has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly pushed from a moving CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side earlier this month.
Second suspect charged in CTA Red Line killing
The backstory:
Pictured is 19-year-old Katlar Parchman.
Chicago police said 19-year-old Katlar Parchman faces the following charges:
- One count of first-degree murder
- Two counts of murder during the commission of another forcible felony
- One count of aggravated battery of a transit employee
- One count of mob action involving force by two or more people
Police said Parchman was arrested Sept. 16 in the 200 block of North Keeler Avenue after investigators identified her as a second suspect in the Sept. 7 killing of 29-year-old Kyle Bickham.
According to police, Bickham was riding home from work on a Red Line train when he became involved in an altercation with four other passengers. Investigators said the group forced open the doors of the train's last car while it was moving and pushed Bickham onto the tracks, causing his death.
A 15-year-old girl has also been charged with murder in the case.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
Parchman is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sept. 19.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by a press release from the Chicago Police Department.