CTA Red Line killing: Second suspect charged in Kyle Bickham's death

The Brief Chicago police have charged 19-year-old Katlar Parchman with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the death of 29-year-old Kyle Bickham. Investigators say Bickham was pushed from a moving CTA Red Line train during an altercation with four passengers while riding home from work on Sept. 7. Parchman is the second person charged in the case, following a 15-year-old girl who was previously charged with murder.



A second person has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly pushed from a moving CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side earlier this month.

Second suspect charged in CTA Red Line killing

The backstory:

Pictured is 19-year-old Katlar Parchman.

Chicago police said 19-year-old Katlar Parchman faces the following charges:

One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of murder during the commission of another forcible felony

One count of aggravated battery of a transit employee

One count of mob action involving force by two or more people

Police said Parchman was arrested Sept. 16 in the 200 block of North Keeler Avenue after investigators identified her as a second suspect in the Sept. 7 killing of 29-year-old Kyle Bickham.

According to police, Bickham was riding home from work on a Red Line train when he became involved in an altercation with four other passengers. Investigators said the group forced open the doors of the train's last car while it was moving and pushed Bickham onto the tracks, causing his death.

A 15-year-old girl has also been charged with murder in the case.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Parchman is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sept. 19.