Park Forest registered sex offender arrested after allegedly approaching student at bus stop

The Brief Park Forest police arrested 41-year-old Immanuel Miles, a registered sex offender, after they say he made sexually inappropriate comments to a juvenile at a school bus stop on Sept. 11. Police said investigators identified Miles within 48 hours, took him into custody and charged him with violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act, a Class 4 felony. Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 notified families, said the student is safe and reminded parents to reinforce safety precautions with their children.



Park Forest police have arrested a registered sex offender after authorities say he made sexually inappropriate comments to a juvenile at a school bus stop earlier this month.

Registered sex offender arrested in Park Forest

The backstory:

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at a school bus stop near the 300 block of Miami Street.

According to Park Forest police, a man approached a juvenile at the bus stop and made inappropriate comments about his genitals. The incident was later reported to police.

Police said investigators identified the suspect within 48 hours as 41-year-old Immanuel Miles, a registered sex offender.

Pictured is 41-year-old Immanuel Miles. (Illinois Sex Offender Registry)

What they're saying:

Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 Superintendent Ericka Patterson sent a letter to families following the incident.

"Dear District 163 Families,

"One of our parents informed us that a man approached one of our students at the bus stop at Shabbona Street and Miami Street in Park Forest and made an inappropriate comment of a sexual nature. The student is safe.

"The incident was immediately reported to the Park Forest Police Department, and officers apprehended the individual. According to the Park Forest Police Department, the individual apprehended is a registered sex offender.

"We are reinforcing safety reminders with all of our students. Please also remind your children to avoid engaging with unfamiliar individuals, move to a safe location if approached and immediately tell a trusted adult about any interaction that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe. Call 911 if there is an immediate threat.

"We recognize that this information is concerning. Student safety remains our priority, and we appreciate the police department's prompt response. Please contact your child's principal with any questions or related concerns," the letter reads.

What's next:

Miles was taken into custody and charged with violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act, a Class 4 felony.