Body found in police vehicle on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A man was found dead Thursday in the backseat of a new, unused Chicago police vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the 700 block of East 112th Street in Pullman. Area Two detectives are investigating.



The body of a man was found Thursday morning in the backseat of a new, unused police vehicle on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Body found in CPD vehicle

What we know:

Officers found the man around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of East 112th Street in the Pullman neighborhood.

A man's body was found in a Chicago police vehicle on Thursday morning.

The vehicle had never been placed into service and was parked at the location, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity or information about how he died.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are conducting a death investigation. The Cook County medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.