CTA bus stabbing: Woman injured during South Side argument
CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed with a sharp object Wednesday evening on a CTA bus in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, according to police.
CTA bus stabbing
What we know:
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.
Police said the woman became involved in an argument with another woman while riding a CTA bus. The other woman then pulled out a sharp object and struck the victim.
The woman suffered lacerations to her body and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
What's next:
Charges are pending.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what the argument was about that sparked the violence.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.