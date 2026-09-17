CTA bus stabbing: Woman injured during South Side argument

The Brief A 20-year-old woman was stabbed Wednesday on a CTA bus. The altercation happened during an argument on the South Side. A suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending.



A woman was stabbed with a sharp object Wednesday evening on a CTA bus in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, according to police.

CTA bus stabbing

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

Police said the woman became involved in an argument with another woman while riding a CTA bus. The other woman then pulled out a sharp object and struck the victim.

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The woman suffered lacerations to her body and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

What's next:

Charges are pending.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about that sparked the violence.