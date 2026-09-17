Weiss Memorial, West Suburban hospitals face uncertain future under new owner

The Brief Insight Health Systems is taking over Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center. Weiss has been closed since last year, while West Suburban has been closed since March. Both hospitals must address safety, licensing, accreditation and government insurance requirements before reopening.



There is new hope for two closed Chicago-area hospitals after Insight Health Systems agreed to take over Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

What we know:

Insight Health Systems is the same operator that runs Insight Hospital in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Weiss Memorial, which serves the Uptown area, has been closed since last year. West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park has been closed since March. Both facilities have been tied up in receivership following a bitter court battle between Resilience Healthcare and the landlord over a settlement agreement.

The change in ownership gives the hospitals a possible path toward reopening, but the new owner faces several major steps before patients can return.

The new owner must make safety improvements, repair the buildings, secure accreditation and restore emergency services. The hospitals must also regain approval to participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

State licensing

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it will not extend Weiss Memorial’s provisional license.

State officials said the hospital’s former leadership had more than a year to make safety improvements but failed to show significant progress.

As a result, Insight Health Systems must apply for a new hospital license through the state. The ownership change does not immediately allow Weiss Memorial to reopen.

What we don't know:

There is no timeline for reopening either hospital. It is also unclear whether both facilities will eventually resume operations.

What they're saying:

"We will sit down with Insight this week, and we will hold it to a plan and a date for reopening both campuses," Rev. Robin Hood, founder of Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere (M.O.V.E.), said in a statement.

What's next:

Insight Health Systems will need to work with state regulators while making the required improvements at both hospitals.

For now, the facilities remain closed.