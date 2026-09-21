Cook County District 130 parents protest 'horrifying' school conditions

The Brief Some District 130 parents are keeping their children home to protest reported unsanitary conditions. Families say schools have had problems including mice, roaches, mold, stains and unsanitary bathrooms. The district says schools are open and safe and blames delays in hiring cleaners on background checks.



Some parents in Blue Island’s District 130 are keeping their children home Monday as they protest reported unsanitary conditions and ongoing concerns about custodial staffing.

What we know:

Parents, staff and students packed a school board meeting last week, where they spent about 30 minutes urging district leaders to address conditions inside the schools.

Families have reported seeing mice, roaches, mold and stains. They have also raised concerns about unsanitary bathrooms.

The district recently let go of at least 30 custodians after failing to reach an agreement with the union representing those workers.

Some parents and community members are asking the district to bring back the former custodians. They say many of those workers had served the community for decades and were familiar with the students and schools.

What they're saying:

A flyer circulated to district families over the weekend encouraged parents to keep their children home Monday. District leaders said the flyer was not created by the district.

The district said its schools are open and safe. It also said cleaners will begin working once they are cleared and approved. District officials have blamed delays on the background check process.

During last week’s school board meeting, the board president thanked teachers, principals and other non-custodial staff for helping "fill in the gaps."

On Monday afternoon, the district released the following statement:

"District 130 is working hard to transition to our new custodial services provider, with additional personnel being put to work in our schools as soon as they are cleared and approved. We are moving as quickly as possible to get cleaning staff into the buildings. But student safety is our first priority, so we cannot rush or compromise the background check process. We continue to ensure our schools are ready for students each day. We recognize this has been a difficult transition. But the solution we are implementing addresses longstanding concerns about our previous custodial services provider, and we believe the new model will be better for students, staff and the community in the long run."

Lawmakers call for investigation

Some state lawmakers are calling on the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health to investigate what they described as "horrifying conditions."

They are also urging the district to resume negotiations with the custodial workers’ union, calling the termination of the custodians a failure.

The lawmakers said clean and safe schools are essential.

What's next:

A large group of parents is expected to gather outside the superintendent’s office Monday morning to protest the conditions and call for action.