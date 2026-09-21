Chicago weather: Cloudy, cool Monday in store

The Brief Cloudy skies and showers are possible through early Tuesday afternoon. A beach hazard remains in effect until Wednesday afternoon, with waves up to 5 to 8 feet. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday before a pleasant weekend.



Today will be cloudy with a chance for showers until early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a breeze coming in out of the northeast.

There is a beach hazard in effect until Wednesday afternoon with waves up to 5–8 feet.

Chicago forecast

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Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs to the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

The sun will be back on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

This weekend will be really nice! Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.