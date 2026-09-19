Pedestrian hit, killed on Chicago’s North Side while crossing Lake Shore Drive: CPD

The Brief A 23-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while he was trying to cross Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning. The pedestrian climbed over the median and tried to cross the northbound lanes when he was hit, police said. The driver of the car stayed on scene and no citations have been issued.



A 23-year-old man was fatally hit by a car while trying to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning on Chicago’s North Side.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 1500 block of N. Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood around 1:11 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk when he crossed the southbound lanes of traffic, police said.

He climbed over the median onto the northbound lanes, where he was hit by a blue sedan. The victim had major injuries and was treated by paramedics before being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The driver stayed on scene, and no citations were issued as of Saturday morning, police said.

CPD’s Major Accident investigators are investigating the crash.