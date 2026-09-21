Loop hit-and-run: 2 pedestrians injured by speeding SUV

The Brief Two pedestrians were struck in the Loop early Monday. Both victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. Police are searching for a dark-colored SUV.



Two people were injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Loop early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

Loop hit-and-run

The crash happened around 1:55 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ida B. Wells Drive.

Police said the two pedestrians were in a crosswalk when they were hit by an SUV traveling east at a high rate of speed.

One victim, a 22-year-old woman, suffered multiple injuries. The second victim, a man, suffered a broken leg.

Both victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV that continued eastbound after the crash.

What's next:

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.