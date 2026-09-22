Chicago police warn of electric scooter thefts targeting North Side neighborhoods

The Brief Chicago police are investigating at least eight electric scooter thefts reported since June across Bucktown, Lake View East, Uptown, Roscoe Village and Lincoln Square. Police say the suspect steals the scooters by removing the ignition to bypass the key-start function. The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s. CPD is urging scooter owners to stay alert for suspicious activity around parked scooters and asks anyone with information to contact police.



Chicago police are warning electric scooter owners after a string of thefts across several North Side neighborhoods.

String of electric scooter thefts

The backstory:

At least eight electric scooters have been reported stolen since June, according to police.

The thefts have been reported in Bucktown, Lake View East, Uptown, Roscoe Village and Lincoln Square.

Police say the suspect has a specific method for stealing the scooters – removing the ignition to bypass the key-start function.

The most recent theft was reported September 13 in the 1800 block of West Webster Avenue in Bucktown.

Other thefts were reported along Western Avenue, Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan Road, as well as in the Lake View and Roscoe Village areas.

Police are looking for a white man in his 50s. He was last described as wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and a fanny pack.

What you can do:

CPD is urging scooter owners to remain alert and watch for anyone lingering around scooters or acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the suspect is asked to contact Chicago police.