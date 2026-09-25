Chicago shooting: 2 people killed in home; person in custody

The Brief A witness called 911 after hearing gunshots coming from a basement inside a Chicago residence. Two people — a 47-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man — were shot and later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A known suspect was taken into custody; charges are pending.



A shooting inside a Chicago home left two people dead after a witness heard gunshots and called 911, police said. A known suspect was taken into custody.

Chicago fatal shooting

What we know:

A witness heard gunshots around 10:43 p.m. coming from the basement of a home on North Parkside Avenue, in the Austin neighborhood, and called 911, police said. When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot inside the home.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she later died, according to police. A 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Police said two guns were recovered at the scene.

A suspect, who police are calling a "known adult offender," was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Charges are pending, and detectives are investigating, according to police. No further details are available at this time.