Chicago shooting: 2 people killed in home; person in custody
CHICAGO (FOX 32) - A shooting inside a Chicago home left two people dead after a witness heard gunshots and called 911, police said. A known suspect was taken into custody.
Chicago fatal shooting
What we know:
A witness heard gunshots around 10:43 p.m. coming from the basement of a home on North Parkside Avenue, in the Austin neighborhood, and called 911, police said. When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot inside the home.
A 47-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she later died, according to police. A 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.
Police said two guns were recovered at the scene.
A suspect, who police are calling a "known adult offender," was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Charges are pending, and detectives are investigating, according to police. No further details are available at this time.
The Source: This story uses information from a Chicago Police Department media release.