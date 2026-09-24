Chicago police: Girl sexually assaulted while walking to school

The Brief Police say a girl was walking to Fort Dearborn Elementary School when a boy approached asking questions. The boy then allegedly forced her into an alley and sexually assaulted her. CPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.



Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a boy accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was walking to school Wednesday morning in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood.

Boy sought after sex assault of girl

According to police, the girl was walking to Fort Dearborn Elementary School around 7:50 a.m. when a boy approached her asking questions.

The boy then allegedly forced the girl into an alley in the 1300 block of West 91st Street, where he sexually assaulted her, touching her chest and genital area.

CPD described the boy as a Black male between 13 and 14 years old. He had black dreadlocks with orange tips, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion.

He is estimated to be between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. Police said he was wearing a black jacket or black long-sleeve shirt with white writing, gray pants or sweatpants and carrying a clear school backpack.

What you can do:

Police are urging people in the area to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK423855.