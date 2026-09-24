Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments on secret Chicago police disciplinary hearings

The Brief The Illinois Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether Chicago police disciplinary hearings must remain open to the public. The case involves 27 officers who chose arbitration, including seven accused of using deadly force. A final resolution for the pending cases could still be months away.



A long-running legal fight over police accountability in Chicago is heading to the Illinois Supreme Court, where justices will consider whether serious disciplinary cases can be handled behind closed doors.

Chicago police hearings before Supreme Court

Oral arguments are scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Springfield and will also be streamed online.

The dispute involves 27 Chicago police officers with pending disciplinary charges who chose arbitration instead of public hearings before the Chicago Police Board. Arbitration would allow their cases to be handled privately.

Seven of those officers are accused of using deadly force. The group includes Officer Eric Stillman, who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in 2021.

A law expert who spoke about the case said the decision could determine whether the public can monitor how serious police misconduct allegations are handled.

"Wrongful convictions and wrongful conviction cases alone, due to police abuse, have cost us as taxpayers in the city now hundreds of millions of dollars — almost a half-billion dollars — in just the last few years alone. So, what’s at stake is the future of policing in Chicago," said Craig Futterman, a clinical professor of law at the University of Chicago.

"Will there be police accountability? Because we know that police cannot be effective at their jobs, effective at keeping people safe unless there’s trust. And without honesty, without transparency, without accountability, there isn’t trust, and that’s been one of the significant challenges in Chicago."

The backstory:

The legal battle began several years ago after an arbitrator ruled that state law allowed union members to take disciplinary cases to private arbitration.

The Chicago City Council rejected that approach, sending the dispute to court.

Lower court judges ruled that secret hearings conflicted with the public’s right to know how police misconduct cases are handled, though they allowed accused officers to keep getting paid.

The police union was not happy with part of the ruling and appealed to the state’s highest court.

What they're saying:

The city and the Illinois attorney general’s office have argued that closing the hearings to the public could weaken police reforms and deepen mistrust in the community.

The union argues that state law permits officers to use private arbitration.

What's next:

Even after the Illinois Supreme Court rules, the city and the union will still have to determine how the new process will work.

That means a final resolution for the pending disciplinary cases could still be far away.