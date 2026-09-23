ComEd substation plan faces pushback from Lincoln Park, Lake View residents

The Brief ComEd says the project is needed as electricity demand grows and area substations approach capacity. The Diversey Community Coalition says the location is near homes, schools and public transit and should be considered for housing instead. The Illinois Commerce Commission is expected to decide whether the project can move forward in December.



ComEd says the three substations serving Lake View, Lincoln Park and surrounding neighborhoods are projected to reach about 95% capacity this year and 100% by 2031.

The utility says without additional infrastructure, growing demand could increase the risk of brownouts and blackouts.

ComEd warns of increasing demand

The backstory:

The company says it evaluated 14 alternative sites, but determined the Diversey Parkway location is the only one that can cost-effectively meet the area’s long-term electricity needs.

Opponents, including the Diversey Community Coalition, continue to question why the site was selected and whether other options were adequately considered.

Marie Poppy, co-founder of the coalition, said residents want ComEd to meet with them to address their concerns.

The coalition also argues the project could contribute to a reduction in housing and businesses in the area.

ComEd says it remains committed to working with local officials and community members and will design the facility to fit the neighborhood while meeting state and local safety, sound and environmental standards.

What's next:

The Illinois Commerce Commission is expected to make a decision on the project in December.

Residents opposed to the proposal are also planning a rally Saturday at 11 a.m, at the proposed site to voice their concerns about the project.

The Source: The information in this report came from ComEd project documents and statements, the Diversey Community Coalition, and information about the Illinois Commerce Commission's review process and planned public opposition rally.



