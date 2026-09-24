Glenwood cremation business searched in South Chicago funeral home investigation

The Brief Evidence technicians removed dozens of boxes from Planet Green Cremations in Glenwood as part of an expanding investigation linked to South Chicago Chapel, where authorities found 56 bodies stored in deplorable conditions last month. Business records connect Planet Green Cremations to Johanna and Clark Morgan, operators of South Chicago Chapel. One family says they question whether the ashes they received were their mother's and are still searching for answers. Investigators are urging anyone who used Planet Green Cremations to contact police as the investigation continues.



A cremation business in Glenwood is now part of a broader investigation connected to the South Chicago funeral home where authorities discovered 56 bodies last month.

Glenwood cremation business searched

The backstory:

Evidence technicians were inside Planet Green Cremations on Lansing Road Thursday, removing boxes of evidence from the business.

Local activists said more than 100 boxes were removed.

Planet Green Cremations has a documented business connection to Johanna Morgan and her husband, Clark, who operated South Chicago Chapel on 95th Street.

Authorities discovered 56 bodies at South Chicago Chapel last month. The bodies were reportedly being stored in unrefrigerated areas in what authorities described as deplorable conditions, with reports of rodents and maggots.

Business records show Johanna Morgan was previously listed as president of Planet Green Cremations. Better Business Bureau records also list Morgan as the company’s owner and Brett Moreland as president.

What they're saying:

The investigation is now hitting close to home for families who used Planet Green.

The family of Shawnese Shannon said they used the business after their mother died in April.

Her daughter, Franquella Campbell, said the family became concerned early in the process but trusted the business to handle their mother’s remains.

Campbell said the family was eventually given what they were told were their mother’s ashes, but something about them did not appear right.

The family filed a police report in August, the same day authorities discovered the 56 bodies at South Chicago Chapel.

Campbell said she is still searching for answers about what happened to her mother.

"I had one assignment. She told me, make sure she was OK. She’s not OK. I can’t take it anymore. I know other families are also hurting, but it seems everyone is finding their loved ones except us. Just give me my mama back," Campbell said.

What's next:

Crisis responders working with the family are urging anyone who used Planet Green Cremations to come forward and contact police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: The information in this report came from video at the scene, interviews with the family of Shawnese Shannon and local activists, business records, Better Business Bureau records, and information provided by authorities involved in the investigation.



