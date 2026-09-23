Don Cooper, long-time White Sox pitching coach and World Series champion, dies at 70

The Brief Don Cooper, the long-time Chicago White Sox pitching coach, died on Tuesday. He was 70 years old. His family announced his passing on social media.



Don Cooper, the long-time Chicago White Sox pitching coach who mentored ace hurlers on the Southside for nearly two decades, died on Tuesday.

His family announced his passing on social media, and the White Sox announced his passing on their official social media accounts.

Cooper was 70 years old.

The backstory:

Cooper was with the White Sox for 33 years before the two sides parted ways in 2020 after the team parted with then-manager Rick Renteria.

He spent 18 seasons as the White Sox pitching coach.

"I would be remiss as the general manager, this organization would be remiss and White Sox fans would be remiss if we didn't take a moment to appreciate the contribution that Don Cooper has made to this organization over the last three decades," Hahn said in 2020 when the White Sox parted ways with Cooper.

When Cooper left the White Sox in 2020, he was the longest-tenured pitching coach in Major League Baseball. The White Sox named him the team's pitching coach on July 22, 2002, and Cooper worked with four different managers on the Southside during his tenure.

The list of star pitchers he mentored in the big leagues is long, too.

Cooper presided over Mark Buehrle, Jon Garland, Chris Sale and Lucas Giolito's growth with the White Sox. Cooper's staff in the 2005 American League Championship Series had four starters – Buehrle, Garland, Freddy Garcia and Jose Contreras – pitch complete games against the Angels, helping lead the way to a World Series title in 2005.

Cooper also helped develop Philip Humber, who tossed a perfect game for the White Sox in 2012.

CHICAGO - JULY 03: Pitching Coach Don Cooper #21 of the Chicago White Sox looks on during summer workouts as part of Major League Baseball Spring Training 2.0 on July 3, 2020 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty I Expand

What they're saying:

"The White Sox send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Don Cooper, who has passed away at 70."

Don Cooper spent 33 seasons as a coach in the White Sox organization from 1988-2020, including 18 full seasons as the major-league pitching coach.

Cooper served as the pitching coach for the 2005 World Series champion club, which became the first team since the 1928 Yankees to toss four consecutive complete games in a single postseason. Forever in our thoughts," the White Sox wrote in a statement on social media.