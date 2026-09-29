Drug said to be 10 times more powerful than fentanyl found in Chicago

The Brief Cychlorphine, a synthetic opioid, has been found in Chicago’s drug supply. The drug may require multiple doses of naloxone to reverse an overdose. A health expert says people may unknowingly take it in cocaine, heroin or counterfeit pills.



A highly potent synthetic opioid is showing up in Chicago-area drugs, raising concerns about accidental overdoses and the limits of current test strips.

Cychlorphine found in Chicago

What we know:

Cychlorphine is an opioid made in a laboratory. Jon Schultz, an advanced practice provider at Rush University Medical Center, said it is "much more potent than other opioids, even more potent than fentanyl."

Schultz said the drug has already been found in Chicago’s drug supply, including cocaine, heroin and counterfeit prescription pills.

"People aren’t seeking out cychlorphine on its own," Schultz said. "It’s something that normally, without their knowledge, is getting into their drug supply."

The drug can slow a person’s breathing and heart rate, cause them to become less responsive and lead to blue coloring around the mouth. Schultz said the symptoms can look similar to a fentanyl overdose.

What we don't know:

Cychlorphine was developed about 65 years ago but was never approved for use in humans, Schultz said. As a result, there is less research available on the drug.

"It’s the unknown that is the scary thing here," he said.

Current test strips can detect fentanyl and some other opioids, but they cannot yet detect cychlorphine. A person could test a drug supply and get a negative result, then mistakenly believe it is safe.

What you can do:

Schultz urged people to keep naloxone, also known as Narcan, available. He said naloxone can work against cychlorphine, but it may take multiple doses.

"Keep using Narcan. Keep it on hand," Schultz said. "In addition to administering Narcan, it’s really important to call 911."

He also advised people not to use drugs alone and said those seeking help should talk with a medical provider or treatment professional.