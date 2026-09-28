Illinois man sentenced after attacking, biting 71-year-old family member

article

The Brief Koda R. Uebel, 20, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to kill a 71-year-old family member in Big Rock Township. Prosecutors said Uebel repeatedly beat, kicked, strangled and bit the woman before attacking deputies who responded to the home. Uebel must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will receive credit for 482 days already served in jail.



An Illinois man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to kill a 71-year-old family member in her Big Rock Township home.

Koda R. Uebel, 20, pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. A Kane County judge accepted the plea and sentenced Uebel to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The attack

The backstory:

The attack happened in the early morning hours of May 31, 2025.

Uebel repeatedly punched, slapped, kicked, strangled and bit the woman across her face and body at a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Other family members witnessed the attack through a home security camera and called 911.

Kane County sheriff's deputies arrived at the home just after midnight. Deputies said they saw Uebel striking the woman through a locked front door and heard him threaten to kill her.

Deputies forced their way into the home and intervened, helping the woman to safety. Prosecutors said Uebel then attacked the deputies, prompting one to use a Taser.

Uebel remained combative during the arrest and bit one of the deputies, according to prosecutors. He was eventually taken into custody, while the woman was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies also reported that Uebel smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech.

"Profound harm"

What they're saying:

The judge reportedly described the attack as among the worst he had seen during his four decades in the legal system.

"For someone to attack an elderly family member in such a heinous and senseless manner is beyond comprehension," Kane County assistant state’s attorney Mark Stajdohar said. "The defendant not only inflicted devastating physical and emotional trauma on the victim but also caused profound harm to an entire family. Now, he will spend the next decade in prison facing the consequences of his contemptible and reprehensible actions."

What's next:

Under Illinois law, Uebel must serve at least 85% of his sentence. He will receive credit for 482 days he has already served in the Kane County Jail.