Loaded gun found after Chicago man searched for holding blunt, sheriff's police say

The Brief Terrance Gallaway-Johnson, 25, was arrested Sept. 14 in River North. Sheriff’s police say they found a loaded gun in his backpack. He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and released after his first court appearance.



A Chicago man is facing a felony gun charge after Cook County sheriff’s police say they found a loaded firearm while searching him earlier this month.

Chicago man faces gun charge

What we know:

At about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14, members of the Sheriff’s Police Community Safety Team saw three people loitering in the parking lot of the closed Hard Rock Café restaurant on Ontario Street in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers approached the group and saw 25-year-old Terrance Gallaway-Johnson holding a cannabis cigar, officials said. He was detained for illegal possession of marijuana.

During a search of Gallaway-Johnson and his property, officers found a loaded gun in his backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Terrance Gallaway-Johnson and the items found in his possession | CCSO

Officials said Gallaway-Johnson did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

The charge

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office later charged Gallaway-Johnson with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, officials said.

He was ordered released from custody Sept. 15 after his first appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.