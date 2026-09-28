Person found dead near Alma Mater statue on University of Illinois campus

The Brief A person was found dead Monday morning near the Alma Mater statue on the University of Illinois Urbana campus. Police were called to the area of Green and Wright streets at about 6:42 a.m. Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.



A person was found dead Monday morning near the Alma Mater statue on the University of Illinois Urbana campus, police said.

U. of Illinois death investigation

What we know:

The University of Illinois Police Department said officers were investigating after a deceased individual was found at about 6:42 a.m. near Green and Wright streets in Urbana.

Sculptor Lorado Taft's bronze Alma Mater statue on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. (Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional information about the person, how they died or whether foul play is suspected. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said additional details will be released once they are confirmed.