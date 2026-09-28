Person found dead near Alma Mater statue on University of Illinois campus
URBANA, Ill. - A person was found dead Monday morning near the Alma Mater statue on the University of Illinois Urbana campus, police said.
U. of Illinois death investigation
What we know:
The University of Illinois Police Department said officers were investigating after a deceased individual was found at about 6:42 a.m. near Green and Wright streets in Urbana.
Sculptor Lorado Taft's bronze Alma Mater statue on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. (Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional information about the person, how they died or whether foul play is suspected. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. Police said additional details will be released once they are confirmed.
The Source: The information in this story came from the University of Illinois Police Department.