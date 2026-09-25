Chicago fire leaves man dead, 2 women injured

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The Brief A fire started at a home on the 500 block of West 66th Street at around 7:28 a.m. on Sept. 25. A 55-year-old man died after being taken to the hospital; two women were hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A fire at a home in Chicago on Friday left a man dead and two women injured.

Fatal Chicago fire

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene on the 500 block of West 66th Street at approximately 7:28 a.m., according to police.

A 55-year-old man was transported to St. Bernard's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two women — an 81-year-old and a 19-year-old — were taken to Holy Cross Hospital and are listed in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no displacements were reported, according to police.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.