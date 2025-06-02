Illinois man charged with attempted murder of family member

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was arrested after Kane County deputies saw him violently assaulting a 71-year-old woman through a locked door during a domestic disturbance call. Deputies forced entry, and during the arrest, the man bit one officer and continued to resist even after being tased. The woman suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized, while the suspect faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.



An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after Kane County Sheriff’s deputies said they witnessed him violently attacking a family member through a locked front door early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 12:06 a.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Big Rock Township. Upon arrival, they saw a man later identified as Koda Uebel hitting a 71-year-old woman, including punching, slapping, and kicking her, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Deputies also reported hearing the man threaten to kill the victim.

Deputies forced their way into the residence. As they attempted to help the woman, Uebel allegedly attacked them. A Taser was deployed, but the sheriff’s office said Uebel remained combative and bit one of the deputies. He was ultimately restrained and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with serious injuries. She remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Saturday, officials said.

Uebel and the injured deputy were both treated at Delnor Hospital and medically cleared. The deputy was released the same night while Uebel was turned over to the custody of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Uebel, of Waterman, was charged with the following:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated domestic battery

Aggravated domestic battery – strangulation

Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person 60 years or older

Two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer

Uebel was also charged with several misdemeanors, including domestic battery and possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

What's next:

Uebel's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.