Chicago police release surveillance video of fatal gas station shooting

The Brief Chicago police released surveillance video showing two masked, armed suspects in connection with a fatal shooting Friday night at a gas station in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said a 26-year-old man was shot while standing outside his vehicle. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects, who fled the scene in a black vehicle after the shooting.



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Chicago police have released surveillance video showing two armed suspects in a fatal shooting at a South Side gas station as detectives continue searching for those responsible.

Suspects sought in deadly shooting

The backstory:

The video, released Tuesday evening, is from a homicide that occurred Friday night at a gas station in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The footage shows a black vehicle pulling into the parking lot before two masked suspects exit. Police said the suspects appeared to be armed with a handgun and a rifle.

One suspect ran to the driver's side window of another vehicle and fired a shot through the window, according to the video. The suspect then ran back toward the black vehicle while the second suspect fired multiple rounds.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot while standing outside his vehicle. According to a previous FOX Chicago report, he was struck in the back and knee before getting into his own vehicle and crashing into a pole.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

The surveillance video shows both suspects fleeing in the black vehicle. At one point, one suspect fell from the passenger side of the moving vehicle but got back inside before the vehicle drove away.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Homicide Detective Martin at 312-747-8271.