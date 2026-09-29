Chicago police release surveillance video of fatal gas station shooting
CHICAGO - Editor's note: The video above contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
Chicago police have released surveillance video showing two armed suspects in a fatal shooting at a South Side gas station as detectives continue searching for those responsible.
Suspects sought in deadly shooting
The backstory:
The video, released Tuesday evening, is from a homicide that occurred Friday night at a gas station in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The footage shows a black vehicle pulling into the parking lot before two masked suspects exit. Police said the suspects appeared to be armed with a handgun and a rifle.
One suspect ran to the driver's side window of another vehicle and fired a shot through the window, according to the video. The suspect then ran back toward the black vehicle while the second suspect fired multiple rounds.
Police said a 26-year-old man was shot while standing outside his vehicle. According to a previous FOX Chicago report, he was struck in the back and knee before getting into his own vehicle and crashing into a pole.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.
The surveillance video shows both suspects fleeing in the black vehicle. At one point, one suspect fell from the passenger side of the moving vehicle but got back inside before the vehicle drove away.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Homicide Detective Martin at 312-747-8271.
The Source: The information and video in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department and a previous FOX Chicago report.