Chicago crime: Man killed after being shot, chased into crash on South Side, CPD says

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot while standing outside his car on Chicago's South Side on Friday night. He then got into his car and fled, but the offenders continued to chase and shoot at him. The victim then crashed into a pole, was taken to a hospital and died, police said.



A 26-year-old man was killed after being shot and chased through a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side on Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. in the 7500 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was standing near his car at a business near the address when a black sedan, with two unknown offenders inside, approached him, police said.

One of the offenders shot at the victim, who then got into his own car and drove away.

The offenders followed the victim, and the gunman continued shooting in his direction while in traffic, police said.

The victim had been shot in the back and knee. He then drove into a pole near the 7400 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The offenders fled the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.