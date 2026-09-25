Chicago weather: Sprinkles possible Friday; beautiful weekend ahead

The Brief Morning sprinkles are possible Friday, with highs in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. The weekend looks great, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return Tuesday night through Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.



A cloudy start to the day gives way to a really nice weekend in Chicagoland before rain chances creep back in early next week.

Chicago weekend forecast

Local perspective:

Expect a chance of morning sprinkles to kick things off on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around through the day. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Both Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be lovely, with mostly sunny skies and highs right around 70.

Rain returns mid-week

What's coming:

The sunny weather continues Monday with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday stays mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances move back in on Tuesday night and hang around through Thursday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s, and Thursday stays mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the mid 70s.