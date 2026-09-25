Chicago weather: Sprinkles possible Friday; beautiful weekend ahead
CHICAGO (FOX 32) - A cloudy start to the day gives way to a really nice weekend in Chicagoland before rain chances creep back in early next week.
Chicago weekend forecast
Local perspective:
Expect a chance of morning sprinkles to kick things off on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around through the day. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.
Both Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be lovely, with mostly sunny skies and highs right around 70.
Rain returns mid-week
What's coming:
The sunny weather continues Monday with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday stays mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Rain chances move back in on Tuesday night and hang around through Thursday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s, and Thursday stays mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the mid 70s.
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 32 Meteorologist Katilin Cody.