Chicago early voting begins for 2026 general election

The Brief Early voting begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in Chicago. Voters can cast ballots at the downtown supersite or the Board of Elections office. Early voting expands to all 50 wards on Oct. 19.



Chicago voters can begin casting ballots in person Thursday as early voting opens for the 2026 general election.

Chicago early voting begins

Early voting starts at 9 a.m. at two downtown locations:

The supersite at 137 S. State St.

The sixth floor of the Board of Elections office at 69 W. Washington St.

Races on the ballot include Illinois governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois attorney general, Illinois comptroller, Illinois treasurer and Cook County Board president.

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Chicago voters will also elect school board members and weigh in on two non-binding questions. One asks whether the city should replace its gunshot detection system. The other asks whether Chicago should build a permanent home for festivals and large events.

Early voting locations and dates

Early voting will expand to all 50 Chicago wards beginning Oct. 19.

Voters can register online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website until Oct. 18. After that, same-day registration will be available at any early voting site or on Election Day at a voter’s polling place.

What voters should bring

First-time voters should bring two forms of identification.

Some Chicago voters may not be required to show identification, but election officials recommend bringing an ID if possible.

What you can do:

For more information on early voting, head over to ChicagoElections.gov.