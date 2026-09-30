Chicago School Board presidential candidate drops out of race

The Brief Chicago School Board presidential candidate Sendhil Revuluri has dropped out of the race, although his name will remain on the Nov. 3 ballot. Revuluri, the board’s vice president, said he has not endorsed any of the three remaining candidates. He cited the need for candidates to address the district’s budget and half-empty schools while keeping students’ success as a priority.



Chicago School Board presidential candidate Sendhil Revuluri has dropped out of the race, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Revuluri said in a statement that withdrawing "wasn't an easy decision." His name will also remain on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Revuluri currently serves as the vice president of the Chicago Board of Education and was appointed to the board by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2019. He has not endorsed any of the three remaining candidates.

"I haven't yet seen evidence that any of the other candidates have the integrity and courage that our students need. If one of them shows they're willing to tell the truth about the district's budget, confront the reality of half-empty schools, and always stay focused on our students' success, I'll say so," Revuluri said.

Background:

The Chicago native served as a teacher in New York, where he co-founded a new public school and has been recognized for his efforts to advance mathematics education, according to his biography.

He’s also served on a Local School Council in CPS. Revuluri also works for the entrepreneurial investment firm PEAK6 Capital Management.

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"I ran my campaign the way I hope our schools are governed: realistically, honestly, and focused on our students' success. But given what's actually standing in the way, I can't responsibly keep asking Chicagoans for their contributions, their time, or their votes," Revuluri said.

Prior to dropping out of the race, Revuluri received key endorsements from U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. Rep. Ro Khana (California).