Water main break floods homes in Chicago neighborhood

The Brief A water main break caused flooding near 25th and Claremont on Wednesday. One woman reported severe basement damage, with water reaching knee level. Firefighters told residents to evacuate.



A water main break caused major flooding and damage near Chicago's Heart of Italy and Pilsen neighborhoods Wednesday morning.

Chicago flooding

What we know:

The flooding happened near the intersection of 25th Street and Claremont Avenue around 4 a.m.

Video from the scene showed water inside one home. A woman said her basement filled with water, damaging or destroying belongings.

"Everything is damaged, everything," she said. "There’s water up to the couch. There’s nothing, everything’s floating … Everything’s ruined."

She said the water level reached her knees and that firefighters ordered residents to evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The full extent of the damage and the cause of the water main break were not immediately available.