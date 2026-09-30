Water main break floods homes in Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO - A water main break caused major flooding and damage near Chicago's Heart of Italy and Pilsen neighborhoods Wednesday morning.
Chicago flooding
What we know:
The flooding happened near the intersection of 25th Street and Claremont Avenue around 4 a.m.
Video from the scene showed water inside one home. A woman said her basement filled with water, damaging or destroying belongings.
"Everything is damaged, everything," she said. "There’s water up to the couch. There’s nothing, everything’s floating … Everything’s ruined."
She said the water level reached her knees and that firefighters ordered residents to evacuate.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The full extent of the damage and the cause of the water main break were not immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Fire Department and a woman whose home was flooded.