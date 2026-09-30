Chicago police warn of attempted child luring on South Side

The Brief Police say a man in a black sedan followed a minor Tuesday in the Parkway Gardens and West Woodlawn neighborhoods. The man allegedly offered the girl money to approach his car. She got help from security officers, and the suspect drove away.



A Chicago police alert is warning families after an attempted child luring Tuesday morning on the South Side.

Chicago child luring attempt

The incident happened between 9:30 and 10 a.m. in the 6300 to 6500 blocks of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to police.

A girl was walking south from the 6300 block when she was approached by a man driving a black sedan. The man followed her for several blocks and offered her money to come closer to the car.

The girl was able to get help from security officers. The suspect then drove north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 30 and 35 years old. He was about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighed between 150 and 160 pounds, had a dark complexion and dreadlocked hair, and was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK-431584.