CTA: Loop-bound Orange Line trains running with delays near Midway

The Brief CTA Orange Line trains are running with delays Friday morning due to track conditions near Midway International Airport. Loop-bound service between 35th/Archer and Midway was temporarily suspended, with shuttle buses transporting riders through the affected area. Service has resumed, but delays continue as CTA crews work to restore normal operations.



CTA Orange Line trains are running with delays Friday morning due to track conditions near Midway International Airport, according to transit officials.

Orange Line train delays

The backstory:

The Chicago Transit Authority initially suspended Loop-bound Orange Line service between the 35th/Archer and Midway stations due to track conditions.

Shuttle buses were provided to transport riders through the affected section of the line while crews worked to address the issue.

Service has since resumed, but trains continue to experience delays. The CTA has not said when normal service will be restored.

What's next:

Riders are encouraged to check the CTA website or service alerts for the latest information on Orange Line delays.