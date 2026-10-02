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Driver dies after cardiac event leads to crash at Zion forest preserve, coroner says

By Cody King
FOX 32 Chicago
Zion
Published October 2, 2026 9:30 AM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 9:30 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A 49-year-old Streamwood man died after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve in unincorporated Zion.
    • The driver was identified as Arkadius Knych, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
    • An autopsy determined Knych suffered a cardiac event that caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.

ZION - A man died after suffering an apparent cardiac event that caused him to crash his vehicle into a forest preserve in unincorporated Zion, authorities said.

Fatal crash at forest preserve

The backstory:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Newport Fire Protection District responded about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve parking lot in the 15705 block of West Russell Road for a report of an unresponsive person.

Deputies arrived to find a vehicle that had left the roadway, traveled through thick brush and a small tree line, and came to rest inside the forest preserve.

Driver identified:

The driver, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 49-year-old Arkadius Knych of Streamwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted Thursday determined Knych suffered a cardiac event that led to the crash, according to the coroner's office.

No other injuries were reported.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Coroner. 

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