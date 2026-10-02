Driver dies after cardiac event leads to crash at Zion forest preserve, coroner says

The Brief A 49-year-old Streamwood man died after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve in unincorporated Zion. The driver was identified as Arkadius Knych, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. An autopsy determined Knych suffered a cardiac event that caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.



A man died after suffering an apparent cardiac event that caused him to crash his vehicle into a forest preserve in unincorporated Zion, authorities said.

Fatal crash at forest preserve

The backstory:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Newport Fire Protection District responded about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve parking lot in the 15705 block of West Russell Road for a report of an unresponsive person.

Deputies arrived to find a vehicle that had left the roadway, traveled through thick brush and a small tree line, and came to rest inside the forest preserve.

Driver identified:

The driver, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 49-year-old Arkadius Knych of Streamwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted Thursday determined Knych suffered a cardiac event that led to the crash, according to the coroner's office.

No other injuries were reported.