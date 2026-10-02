Driver dies after cardiac event leads to crash at Zion forest preserve, coroner says
ZION - A man died after suffering an apparent cardiac event that caused him to crash his vehicle into a forest preserve in unincorporated Zion, authorities said.
Fatal crash at forest preserve
The backstory:
The Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Newport Fire Protection District responded about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve parking lot in the 15705 block of West Russell Road for a report of an unresponsive person.
Deputies arrived to find a vehicle that had left the roadway, traveled through thick brush and a small tree line, and came to rest inside the forest preserve.
Driver identified:
The driver, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 49-year-old Arkadius Knych of Streamwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy conducted Thursday determined Knych suffered a cardiac event that led to the crash, according to the coroner's office.
No other injuries were reported.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Coroner.