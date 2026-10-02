Chicago man charged with attempted murder in July West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with a July shooting that seriously injured another man on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.
Chicago man charged in shooting
The backstory:
Emara William, 35, was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Emara William, 35. (Chicago PD )
William was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue after investigators identified him as a suspect in the July 17 shooting.
The shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Central Avenue and left a 29-year-old man seriously injured, police said.
Authorities have not released additional details about what led to the shooting.
What's next:
William is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.