Chicago man charged with attempted murder in July West Side shooting

The Brief Emara William, 35, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a July shooting on Chicago's West Side. Police said William was arrested Thursday after being identified as the suspect in the July 17 shooting, which seriously injured a 29-year-old man. Authorities have not released a motive or additional details. William is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.



A man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with a July shooting that seriously injured another man on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

Chicago man charged in shooting

The backstory:

Emara William, 35, was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Emara William, 35. (Chicago PD )

William was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue after investigators identified him as a suspect in the July 17 shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Central Avenue and left a 29-year-old man seriously injured, police said.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

William is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.