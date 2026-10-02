Hollywood Beach water rescue leaves 1 in serious condition, Chicago fire officials say

The Brief One person was rescued from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach around 10 a.m. Friday after the Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a person in the water. CFD divers located the victim, who was taken to an area hospital in serious to critical condition. Authorities have not released the victim's identity or said what led to the incident, which remains under investigation.



One person is in serious to critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach on Friday morning, according to Chicago fire officials.

Hollywood Beach water rescue

What we know:

The rescue happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a person in the water. Divers entered Lake Michigan and later located one person.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or said what led to the incident.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.