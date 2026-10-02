Chicago woman attacked, robbed after suspects followed her onto CTA train, police say

The Brief Chicago police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 31-year-old woman and stealing her personal property after following her onto a southbound CTA train. Police said the altercation began on a CTA platform in the 200 block of S. State Street around 2:22 a.m. Sept. 26, and the suspects followed the victim for several stops before the robbery. The suspects include one man and two women, and anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police's Public Transportation Detectives or submit an anonymous tip using reference No. JK427596.



Chicago police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a woman on a CTA train and stealing her personal property.

CTA train robbery investigation

The backstory:

The incident occurred about 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 26.

According to Chicago police, two women and one man began an altercation with a 31-year-old woman on a CTA platform in the 200 block of S. State Street.

The woman boarded a southbound train, and the suspects followed her for several stops before battering her and stealing her personal property, police said.

Police have not released additional information about the victim's condition or what was taken.

Details on the suspects:

Chicago police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 31-year-old woman and stealing her personal property after following her onto a southbound CTA train.

Police described the three suspects as:

Black man, 25 to 35 years old, with a thin beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a multicolored headband, gray zip-up jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.

Black woman, 20 to 25 years old, with hair in locks. She was last seen wearing a green headband, green jacket and black sweater.

Black woman, 25 to 30 years old. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink pants and carrying an animal-print backpack while pushing a stroller.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police's Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference No. JK427596.