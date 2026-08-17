South Holland hit-and-run leaves 59-year-old man dead, driver sought: police

The Brief A 59-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash just after midnight Saturday in the 100 block of East 173rd Street in South Holland. Police said the man was dragged for some distance, and investigators believe the vehicle involved likely sustained front-end damage or broken lights. Authorities are urging the driver to turn themselves in and asking anyone with information to contact South Holland police at 708-331-3131, ext. 2, or submit an anonymous tip online.



A driver is being sought after a 59-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in south suburban South Holland, authorities said.

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 100 block of East 173rd Street near the Babe Ruth baseball field.

South Holland police said officers responded to a report of a man lying dead in the roadway near the railroad tracks.

Police said the 59-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and dragged for some distance.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Cornell Carpenter, 59, from South Holland. Authorities are now urging the driver to turn themselves in.

Pictured is Cornell Carpenter, 59.

Based on evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the vehicle involved likely sustained visible damage, including front-end damage or broken lights.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about a vehicle that may have been in the area at the time of the crash, or a vehicle with damage matching the description, is urged to contact police.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be critical to identifying the person(s) responsible," police said.

Anyone with information can contact South Holland police at 708-331-3131, ext. 2, or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website at southholland.org.