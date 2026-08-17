Woman dies after entering Des Plaines River to rescue son in Libertyville

The Brief A 31-year-old Hinsdale woman died Sunday after entering the Des Plaines River near Independence Grove to help her son. Angelina Khalimendik helped her son to safety before becoming submerged and being pulled from the water by family and bystanders. An autopsy found her death was consistent with drowning, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A woman died Sunday after entering the Des Plaines River near Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville to help her son.

Woman drowns rescuing son from Des Plaines River

What we know:

Lake County Forest Preserve police and the Libertyville Fire Department responded to the river just after 7 p.m. Sunday for a water rescue.

First responders found a woman unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where she later died. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified her as 31-year-old Angelina Khalimendik of Hinsdale.

A preliminary investigation found Khalimendik entered the river to assist her son. After helping him reach safety, she became submerged herself, officials said.

A family member and bystanders rushed into action and pulled Khalimendik from the water.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was notified and responded to the hospital.

An autopsy was conducted Monday. Examination results indicated Khalimendik's death was consistent with drowning, according to the coroner's office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Forest Preserve Police and the Lake County Coroner's Office.