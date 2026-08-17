CPD: Man dies, another hospitalized after falling into Lake Michigan

The Brief Chicago police said three men fell into Lake Michigan around 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Eriksen Drive. A witness and the Chicago Fire Department helped pull the men from the water. One man later died, another was hospitalized in fair condition and the third declined medical attention.



A man died and another was hospitalized after three men fell into Lake Michigan late Sunday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan

What we know:

The three men were walking in the 3100 block of Eriksen Drive when they all fell into the water around 11:06 p.m., police said.

A witness and the Chicago Fire Department helped pull the men from the lake. One of the men walked away and declined medical attention.

Another man inhaled water and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. He later died.

The third man also inhaled water and was taken to Insight Hospital in fair condition.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the three men fell into the water. Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died.