Another teen charged in deadly CTA train attack that killed Kyle Bickham

The Brief A fourth person has been charged in connection with the death of Kyle Bickham. Police say a 15-year-old boy helped push Bickham from a moving Red Line train Sept. 7. Three other people have already been charged in the case.



A fourth person has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly pushed from a moving CTA train.

Fourth person charged in CTA death

Chicago police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in the 7300 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood.

Police identified him as an additional offender in the Sept. 7 attack that caused the death of 29-year-old Kyle Bickham. Authorities said the teen used force to push Bickham from a moving CTA train in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street.

The teen faces:

One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of murder during the commission of another forcible felony

One count of aggravated battery involving a transit employee or passenger

One count of mob action involving force by two or more people

Because the person charged is 15, his name has not been released.

What prosecutors allege

According to prosecutors, Bickham was riding home from work on a Red Line train when he became involved in an altercation with four other passengers.

Kyle Bickham | Provided

The group allegedly forced open the doors of the train’s last car while it was moving and pushed Bickham onto the tracks.

Bickham was struck by a southbound train and killed.

Who else has been charged

Kyle Bickham’s death has now led to charges against four people.

Authorities previously charged 19-year-old Katlar Parchman, 18-year-old Christian McBounds and another 15-year-old in connection with the attack.

Parchman and McBounds | CPD

McBounds faces first-degree murder, two counts of murder during the commission of another forcible felony, aggravated battery involving a transit employee or passenger, and mob action.

Parchman and the other juvenile have also been charged with murder.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.