Illinois man allegedly used AI to alter images of real kids for child sexual abuse material

A 52-year-old Campton Township man is facing dozens of felony charges after prosecutors say he used artificial intelligence to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Jeremy L. Batterman is charged with 44 felony counts:

Production of CSAM, Class X felony (15 counts)

Production of CSAM, Class 1 felony (5 counts)

Possession of CSAM, Class 3 felony (6 counts)

Possession of CSAM, Class 2 felony (14 counts)

Obscene Depiction of a Purported Child, Class 2 felony (4 counts)

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Batterman used AI between Nov. 13, 2025, and May 17, 2026, to make sexually explicit images and videos of minors under the ages of 18 and 13.

He also allegedly used AI to alter images of real children, and to create explicit content that was entirely AI-generated.

Jeremy L. Batterman | Provided

The investigation into Batterman began when law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After three months, he was charged last Wednesday and arrested Thursday.

On Friday, a judge granted the state's request to keep Batterman in custody as the case moves forward.

What's next:

He is due back in court at 9 a.m. Thursday in Kane County.