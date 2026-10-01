Oakbrook Center shooting: Man killed identified, 3 remain in custody

The Brief Victim identified: Oak Brook police identified the man killed in Wednesday's shooting outside Oakbrook Center as 28-year-old Justin Hill of Dolton. A woman who was also shot remains hospitalized. Three remain in custody: Police said two men and one woman remain in custody after the suspects' vehicle was located in nearby Oakbrook Terrace. No charges or identities have been released. Investigation continues: Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two vehicles in the mall parking lot. A motive remains unknown, and another update is expected Friday.



Oak Brook police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside Oakbrook Center shopping mall and say three people remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Oakbrook Center shooting update

What we know:

Oak Brook police identified the victim as 28-year-old Justin Hill of Dolton. He was killed in the shooting shortly after noon Wednesday in the parking lot outside the L.L. Bean store at Oakbrook Center.

Officers found Hill dead at the scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

As of Thursday, the woman remained hospitalized. Police have not released additional information about her condition.

Investigators said two vehicles carrying a total of five people met in the parking lot when an altercation broke out, leading to the shooting.

One of the vehicles remained at the mall, while the other left the scene and was later located in nearby Oakbrook Terrace, police said.

Three people who were inside the second vehicle were taken into custody. Police said Thursday that two men and one woman remain in custody at the Oak Brook Police Department as investigators continue reviewing evidence.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the three people in custody or announced any charges. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

What's next:

Oak Brook police said they expect to provide another update on the investigation Friday.