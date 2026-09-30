How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Bears are searching for their first winning streak of the 2026 season. After winning on Monday Night Football, the Bears have a short week on deck. Here's how to watch the Bears this week against the New York Jets.



The Bears are searching for their first winning streak of the 2026 season.

After winning on Monday Night Football, the Bears have a short week on deck.

Here's how to watch the Bears this week against the New York Jets.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Jets will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Tim Brando and Drew Brees will be on the call on FOX, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: Noon

The Bears start their AFC East schedule of games, and they'll welcome someone that Ben Johnson is very familiar with to Soldier Field on Sunday.

Aaron Glenn is the head coach of the New York Jets, and he was the defensive coordinator in Detroit when Johnson was the Lions' offensive coordinator. The two were two of the most sought-after coaching hires ahead of the 2025 season. The two Dan Campbell students face off on Sunday.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings