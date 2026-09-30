How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Bears are searching for their first winning streak of the 2026 season.
After winning on Monday Night Football, the Bears have a short week on deck.
Here's how to watch the Bears this week against the New York Jets.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Jets will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.
Tim Brando and Drew Brees will be on the call on FOX, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets start time
Date: Sunday, Oct. 4
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Time: Noon
The Bears start their AFC East schedule of games, and they'll welcome someone that Ben Johnson is very familiar with to Soldier Field on Sunday.
Aaron Glenn is the head coach of the New York Jets, and he was the defensive coordinator in Detroit when Johnson was the Lions' offensive coordinator. The two were two of the most sought-after coaching hires ahead of the 2025 season. The two Dan Campbell students face off on Sunday.
Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule
Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37
Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3
Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7
Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets
Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers
Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons
Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots
Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks
Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins
Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills
Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)
Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings