Shooting reported at Oakbrook Center shopping mall
OAK BROOK, Ill. - An isolated shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon at Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the western suburbs.
Oakbrook Center shooting
What we know:
Oak Brook police said there is no current active threat, and that the mall remains open.
There will be a heavy law enforcement presence at the shopping center and in the surrounding area for the time being, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police did not immediately provide information about any injuries, victims or arrests. It also remains unclear what led to the shooting or where exactly it happened inside the mall.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Oak Brook Police Department.