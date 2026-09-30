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Shooting reported at Oakbrook Center shopping mall

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Oak Brook
Published September 30, 2026 1:06 PM CDT
Published September 30, 2026 1:06 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Oak Brook police confirmed an isolated shooting at Oakbrook Center on Wednesday.
    • Police said there is no current active threat.
    • The mall remains open, but a heavy police presence is expected.

OAK BROOK, Ill. - An isolated shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon at Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the western suburbs.

Oakbrook Center shooting

What we know:

Oak Brook police said there is no current active threat, and that the mall remains open.

There will be a heavy law enforcement presence at the shopping center and in the surrounding area for the time being, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately provide information about any injuries, victims or arrests. It also remains unclear what led to the shooting or where exactly it happened inside the mall.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Oak Brook Police Department.

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