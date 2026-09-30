Chicago weather: Rain could bring flooding through Thursday

The Brief Chicago will see showers, clouds and gusty winds Wednesday, with temperatures in the 60s. Rain could continue through Thursday, with heavy downpours possibly causing flooding, especially north of Chicago. Sunny and cooler weather arrives Friday and continues through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s.



Today, Chicago will have showers and clouds.

Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon and we have a gusty breeze to 20 mph at times. There may be a rumble of thunder today or tomorrow with any heavier rain.

What's next:

Tonight, through tomorrow night we have the chance for rain continuing. Tomorrow will be back the low 70s. The heaviest rain may lead to flooding during this two-day period, especially from Chicago points north.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

This weekend will be lovely! Sunshine is on the way both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 60s with sunshine.