Robbins mayor grazed in deadly shooting at Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar

The Brief Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant was grazed after a masked gunman opened fire inside Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar early Saturday. The gunman, identified as 29-year-old Marquelle Rose of Chicago, was shot by a private security guard and later died. A 29-year-old DJ working inside the restaurant was also shot and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.



Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant was grazed and a masked gunman was killed after opening fire inside a restaurant early Saturday morning.

Deadly Robbins shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar in the 13700 block of South Claire Boulevard in Robbins.

According to a statement from the village, Bryant, 34, was inside the restaurant picking up food when a masked gunman entered and fired toward an intended target.

A private security guard reportedly returned fire, shooting the gunman. The Cook County Sheriff's Office identified the gunman as 29-year-old Marquelle Rose of Chicago. He later died at an area hospital.

The village said Bryant was grazed by gunfire while seeking safety with other patrons.

A 29-year-old DJ who was working inside the restaurant was also shot and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Local perspective:

Residents said Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar is not a typical Harold's restaurant. They described the business as a lounge that sells food and liquor and stays open late on weekends.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said the shooting was unexpected.

"We did not expect anything like this to happen. And so at this point, we're seeking justice for the family, going through this emotional time in their life, losing their loved one and just letting the people know that it's still safe to be here. It is. It's a very tight knit community. I love living here. And this was an isolated incident," she said.

Some Robbins residents also expressed concern about whether Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar should continue operating.

The village said the shooting was not indicative of the Robbins community and said the people involved were not Robbins residents.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the targeted shooting.

What's next:

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 708-865-4896.